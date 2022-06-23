Driven Brands grows carwash business in headquarters’ state

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands announced the acquisition of three Jimmy Clean’s Express Car Wash locations in High Point, Monroe and Salisbury, North Carolina, according to a press release.
In March 2022, the Charlotte-based company also acquired Edge Express Car Wash.
With these acquisitions, the brand now operates 13 carwashes in North Carolina.
“We are proud to call North Carolina home and are committed to continue to grow our carwash footprint in the state. With a commitment to fast and friendly service, our carwash operations are focused on the customer experience,” said John Teddy, EVP and group president of Driven Brands Car Wash North America.
Driven Brands operates express carwashes in Concord, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greenville, High Point, Hope Mills and Raeford, North Carolina.
Hugh Lynch, the seller of Jimmy Clean, said, “While selling the business was a difficult decision, I’m reassured that Driven Brands, a company with North Carolina roots, will continue to provide stellar service for our customers and welcome our employees to their team. Furthermore, the deal process was smooth, transparent, and Driven Brands delivered on what they said they would do.”
The company entered the carwash business in 2020 with the acquisition of International
Car Wash Group.
Since then, it has built its U.S. carwash greenfield pipeline to 150 sites and has acquired 146 locations.
Luke Murray, the seller of Edge Express, said, “While entertaining solicitations to purchase our sites in the Charlotte MSA, Driven Brands emerged as a logical partner for us. Headquartered in Charlotte, we felt they would provide the best experience for our customers and employees going forward. The Driven team delivered on their promise of a smooth and efficient transaction process, closing in roughly two months.”
As one of the priority growth areas for the company, carwash businesses complement its other automotive aftermarket offerings, according to Teddy.