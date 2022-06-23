Driven Brands grows carwash business in headquarters’ state

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands announced the acquisition of three Jimmy Clean’s Express Car Wash locations in High Point, Monroe and Salisbury, North Carolina, according to a press release.

In March 2022, the Charlotte-based company also acquired Edge Express Car Wash.

With these acquisitions, the brand now operates 13 carwashes in North Carolina.

“We are proud to call North Carolina home and are committed to continue to grow our carwash footprint in the state. With a commitment to fast and friendly service, our carwash operations are focused on the customer experience,” said John Teddy, EVP and group president of Driven Brands Car Wash North America.

Driven Brands operates express carwashes in Concord, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greenville, High Point, Hope Mills and Raeford, North Carolina.

Hugh Lynch, the seller of Jimmy Clean, said, “While selling the business was a difficult decision, I’m reassured that Driven Brands, a company with North Carolina roots, will continue to provide stellar service for our customers and welcome our employees to their team. Furthermore, the deal process was smooth, transparent, and Driven Brands delivered on what they said they would do.”