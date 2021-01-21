Connect with us
Driven Brands Holdings Inc. announces pricing of initial public offering

 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Holdings Inc. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 31,818,182 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $22 per share, according to a press release.

Driven Brands is the largest automotive services company in North America, with a portfolio of highly recognizable brands that fulfill an extensive range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and carwash.

Driven Brands has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,772,727 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offer began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Jan. 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol “DRVN” and closed on Jan. 20, 2021.

Driven Brands intends to use the proceeds from the offering and cash on-hand to repay in full the outstanding indebtedness under certain credit facilities and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering.

If the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares, Driven Brands intends to use a portion of the net proceeds therefrom to acquire shares of common stock from certain of its existing stockholders.

None of the existing stockholders Driven Brands purchases shares from will be an existing employee, executive officer or director or controlling stockholder of the company.

