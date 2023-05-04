Driven Brands Holdings reports strong first quarter results - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Holdings Inc. reported in a press release its financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023.

“Our team delivered another quarter of strong results and market share growth powered by our differentiated customer value proposition in a needs-based service category. Our proven playbook, track record of execution and pipeline for new store development provide strong line of sight into future growth. We are leveraging our scale and network benefits across our diversified platform to capitalize on the continued momentum in our business,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and chief executive officer. “We continue to be well positioned to deliver sustainable, profitable long-term growth providing more services to more customers.”

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Comparisons are first quarter of 2023 ended April 1, 2023, versus first quarter of 2022 ended March 26, 2022, unless otherwise noted.

Revenue increased 20% to $562.5 million, driven by same-store sales and net store growth.

Consolidated same-store sales increased 9%.

The company added 59 net new stores during the quarter.

Net Income decreased 14% to $29.7 million or $0.17 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income1 decreased 11% to $42.3 million or $0.25 per diluted share1.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 8% to $127.8 million.

More details from the report can be found here.