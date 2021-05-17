Driven Brands makes acquisitions in Georgia and Alabama

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash North America announced the acquisition of Paradise Bay Car Wash in Pooler, Georgia, according to a press release.

The premier carwash is located just outside of Savannah, Georgia, and is known for its professional staff, excellent wash quality and attention to detail.

“Selling the business to Driven Brands was a great opportunity for me and my employees and a mutually beneficial transaction,” said owner Carter Mobley. “It was a pleasure to work with their team throughout the process.”

With this acquisition, Driven Brands Car Wash North America expands its presence in Georgia to 26 locations.

Driven Brands Car Wash connects independent carwash owners with the resources of the country’s largest portfolio of automotive brands.

“As we continue to expand our footprint in the Southern U.S. to better serve our customers, we welcome the Paradise Bay team,” said Driven Brands Car Wash North America President Gabe Mendoza. “We look forward to working with them to continue to grow their loyal following.”

According to a separate press release, Driven Brands also announced the acquisition of Big Guys Car Wash in Jasper, Alabama.

Big Guys maintains a 4.7-star rating for its excellent carwash quality and customer service.

Located northeast of Birmingham, Alabama, Big Guys opened in 2016 and has been a mainstay of the community.

Former owner Jeff Guthrie said that they have always tried to give their customers the best quality wash possible, and in turn they have been blessed with a loyal following and strong return customer base.