Driven Brands makes a slew of acquisitions

 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash US announced the acquisition of one Wash N’ Roll location in White House, Tennessee, about 20 miles north of Nashville, according to a press release.

With this acquisition, Driven Brands Car Wash US grows to 29 locations in the state of Tennessee, the release continued.

“The team is very excited about our rapid growth in the Nashville Metro, which has kept us very busy in 2020,” shared Gabe Mendoza, president of Driven Brands Car Wash US. “We have an excellent relationship with the carwash professionals at Wash N’ Roll and are grateful they chose to trust us with the acquisition of their White House business as well.”

Wash N’ Roll Partner Brian Peterson said, “We are happy to continue our relationship with Driven Brands Car Wash US in another smooth and successful transaction.”

Driven Brands Car Wash US had previously acquired two locations from Wash N’ Roll in 2019, in Nashville suburbs Nolensville and Dickson, the release noted.

These washes have since been rebranded to Car Wash USA Express, the most prominent and widespread brand operated by Driven Brands Car Wash US, the release added.

Car Wash USA Express started in the Memphis area in 2005 and has since grown to one of the largest carwash brands in the country, the release stated.

With over 100 locations from North Carolina to Texas, Car Wash USA Express offers fast, affordable service at a convenient network of washes in the communities it serves, the release concluded.

According to a separate press release, Driven Brands Car Wash US announced the acquisition of Shine Factory Express Car Wash located in Greeneville, North Carolina.

With this acquisition, Driven Brands Car Wash US grows to eight locations in North Carolina since entering the state in 2019, the release continued.

Mendoza said, “Shine Factory is an excellent carwash business with a strong customer base in a growing community, so it was clear to us that this acquisition would be a great addition to our network of washes in North Carolina. Welcome Shine Factory team.”

Car Wash US first arrived in North Carolina in 2019, with the acquisition of seven TLC Xpress Car Wash locations in the Fayetteville Metro Area, the release stated.

TLC Xpress has since been rebranded to Car Wash USA Express, Driven Brands’ flagship carwash business with over 100 locations throughout the country, the release noted.

Shine Factory owner Michael Rushing shared, “If I could say one thing about Driven Brands’ acquisition of Shine Factory Express Car Wash LLC, it’s that everything ran smoothly from negotiations to the conclusion of the sale. After putting in five years of permitting, building and helping manage Shine Factory, I would only want a top-notch organization such as Driven Brands Car Wash US handling our baby. As we pass the torch, we are excited that the community of Greenville, North Carolina, will be well served by such a high-level organization.”

According to another press release, Driven Brands Car Wash US announced the acquisition of two carwash locations in Georgia: JJ Express in Decatur, an Atlanta suburb, and Doctor Suds in Kingsland near the Florida border.

Car Wash US first entered the Atlanta Metro in November with the acquisition of Fast Trac Car Wash in Smyrna and Hometown Car Wash in Fayetteville, the release continued.

With the JJ Express and Doctor Suds acquisitions, Car Wash US grows to 24 total locations in Georgia, most of which are branded Goo Goo Car Wash, the release added.

Mendoza said, “Car Wash US aims to be the partner of choice for carwash professionals across the country who are looking to sell their business. We thank the owners of JJ and Doctor Suds for entrusting us with their washes and welcome the communities of Decatur and Kingsland to the Car Wash US network.”

Pam and Jeff Watson and Jon Land opened Doctor Suds in February of 2012, the release stated.

Pam Watson shared, “This wash has always been a labor of love for us. It has been our pleasure to serve this community, our customers, and our employees over the last nine years. We have complete faith that Driven Brands Car Wash US will take what we have started and continue to improve upon it. We are grateful for the lifelong friendships we have made and want to thank everyone who has supported us along the way.”

JJ Express Car Wash owner Joon Son shared, “I’ve owned and run this carwash for the past 13 years, so it’s bittersweet for me to leave. It has been a pleasure to grow this business, but I know it is in good hands with Driven Brands Car Wash US. Thank you to all the loyal customers and my employees — I wish everyone the best.”

