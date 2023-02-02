Driven Brands opens 10th Take 5 co-development - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

L to R: Tiffany Mason, CFO, Driven Brands; Eric Wollenhaupt, vice president, franchise operations and training, Take 5 Oil Change; William Mills, principal, Take 5 Carolinas, LLC; John Teddy, EVP and president of Take 5 Car Wash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Holdings Inc. announced in a press release the grand opening of its 10th Take 5 co-development in Concord, North Carolina.

Bringing Take 5 Oil Change® and Take 5 Car Wash® together in one convenient location simplifies the car care experience for customers and drives operational synergies by developing a quick lube and carwash concurrently, further enhancing the unit-level economics.

Building on the early success of the concept, the company has a pipeline of over 50 co-developed locations set to open in the next two years.

“At Take 5, we dreamed of building a brand that transformed the category by embracing simplicity, transparency and a great customer experience. Co-developing our Take 5 concepts is the next evolution of that transformation, improving the customer value proposition and driving share of wallet for Driven Brands,” said Danny Rivera, chief operating officer – elect. “As the carwash business benefits from the strong and growing brand awareness of Take 5, its high-volume locations provide a lower cost of customer acquisition for the quick lube business.

“With such substantial benefits to our consumers, the benefit to our franchisees is also tangible. Last month we signed our 1,000th franchise license for Take 5 Oil Change, giving us a path to more than double our footprint over the next three to four years,” continued Rivera.

This grand opening milestone follows the company’s 2022 announcement that it would convert all its U.S. carwash locations to the Take 5 brand – which has become synonymous with fast, friendly, simple and convenient.

Over 200 of Driven Brands’ carwash locations now operate under the Take 5 banner, and the company is on track to complete the full rebranding by the end of the year.

“Creating a one-stop-shop for a customers’ carwash and quick lube needs in one convenient location is a testament to the brand power behind Take 5, redefining the category with a solutions-based approach to car care. As we scale our footprint, the synergies across our business will only grow,” said John Teddy, EVP and president, Take 5 Car Wash. “In addition to superior brand recognition and cross-selling capabilities, this will be a meaningful tailwind to our large and growing Take 5 Unlimited wash club subscription program.”

The new Take 5 Oil Change and Take 5 Car Wash co-development center is located at 1015 Concord Pkwy. N, Concord, NC 28027. For more information about Take 5, visit: https://www.take5.com/.