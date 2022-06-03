Driven Brands to present at William Blair Growth Conference CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 7, a press release stated.

Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and CEO, and Tiffany Mason, EVP and CFO, will be presenting at approximately 8:40 a.m. CT/9:40 a.m. EST. The webcast will be available live on Driven Brands’ Investor Relations webpage at investors.drivenbrands.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later the same day until July 5. ISTOBAL Group grows by 13.4% in 2021 VALENCIA, Spain — ISTOBAL grew by 13.4% in 2021 and recovered pre-pandemic turnover levels, reaching a turnover of 145.7 million euro, according to a press release.

In addition, the company has recorded an EBITDA of 14.4 million, which represents a 61.2% increase compared to the previous year. As its pre-audit results show, ISTOBAL closed its 2021 financial year with a positive performance thanks to the recovery of the sector, as well as the development of new products and services adapted to the needs of companies linked to the carwash business, which stand out with high profitability and the best user experience. In 2021, 75% of the company’s turnover had an international scope, and the key markets were in this order: France, Italy, U.S., U.K. and Denmark.

Israel also entered the top 10 key markets for the company. Among its foreign subsidiaries, the growth in turnover in the U.S. is notable, with increases of over 43% in turnover, followed by Brazil, which recorded a 33% growth in sales last year. In terms of European markets, its subsidiaries in Italy, Sweden and Austria grew by more than 20%. By product divisions, rollovers continue to lead ISTOBAL’s sales in 2021. Additionally, the lines that have experienced the greatest growth have been the connectivity division, with figures 41% higher than the previous year’s, as well as water treatment, jet wash and commercial vehicles, with increases of around 20% compared to 2020.

In 2022 ISTOBAL will continue to focus on international sales, sustainability and digital transformation to strengthen its leadership in the vehicle wash sector. The recent entry of Inversiones Herrecha (Hortensia Herrero’s holding company) with a 22% stake in ISTOBAL’s capital will contribute to boosting the company’s strategic projects and expansion plans in the coming years. The group will continue to leverage new technologies to develop disruptive solutions that enhance the user experience of automotive wash solutions and bring value to the customer, increasing profitability, sustainability and safety in the vehicle cleaning business. FRAM® and TRICO® donate $40,000 to the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — FRAM® and TRICO® — part of First Brands Group™ family of companies — have donated $40,000 to the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation to benefit the families of firefighters who are supported by the charitable organization, noted a press release.

The donation was made at the No One Left Behind Spring Tribute Golf Tournament. First Brands Group™ Senior Director of Sales Nathan Giles and Director of Sales Erick Esparza were on-site to present CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation President/CEO Kevin O’Meara with the check on behalf of FRAM® and TRICO® during the post-tournament reception. “We are proud to partner with such a remarkable organization,” said Giles. “The impact that the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation has on area firefighters and their families cannot be overstated, and we are truly honored to be able to support its lifechanging mission.”

During the presentation of the donation check, O’Meara voiced his gratitude on behalf of the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation. “This generous donation will go a long way in helping our firefighters and their families in their time of need,” he said. More than 140 golfers participated in the team tournament on May 16 at Half Moon Bay Golf Links. The event was held to benefit firefighters and their families who have suffered a debilitating injury, loss of life, were burned on duty, have an illness or need financial assistance. The tournament began with a post-registration breakfast before a shotgun start accompanied by CAL FIRE Local 2881’s Honor Guard & Pipes and Drums. The event concluded with a silent auction, awards ceremony, check presentation and reception dinner. Firefighters from CAL FIRE Local 2881 formed the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation to engage in charitable and educational activities in support of the families of firefighters facing financial need.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit also assists burn victims while funding critical research around the occupational hazards facing firefighters. Learn more about the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation at calfire.foundation. Malco Automotive sponsors Scott Heckert and BJMM’s No. 5 at Portland International Raceway PORTLAND, Ore. — BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced in a press release that Connecticut driver, Scott Heckert, will be behind the wheel of the stock car No. 5 Chevrolet this upcoming Saturday, June 4, for the NASCAR Xfinity series race, Pacific Office Automation 147, at Portland International Raceway.

Heckert is a professional racing driver who has three full-time seasons in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East. Heckert has also driven in NASCAR’s ARCA Racing Series, the Blancpain GT World Challenge America, Xfinity Series and the top-tier racing series, the Cup Series. Heckert’s most recent race with BJMM was the Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 26. The Pacific Automation 147 race with BJMM will mark Heckert’s 12th race for the Xfinity Series team. “BJ McLeod Motorsports is thrilled to welcome Scott Heckert back for another race,” said BJMM’s co-owner, BJ McLeod. “I met Scott when he was 17 years old and joined a racing class that I instructed at Finish Line Racing School. He ran his first race with BJMM in 2016 and we are thrilled to have him back at the track. Our team enjoys watching him continuously grow as a driver.”

Heckert’s primary sponsor for the race is Malco® Automotive Products. Malco Automotive is a Malco Products, Inc. brand that has supplied the automotive industry with high-quality, professional-grade cleaning and detailing products since 1953. Today, Malco serves the automotive industry with over 150 specially formulated automotive solutions in more than 70 countries worldwide. Malco Automotive is the Official Detailing Sponsor of B. McLeod Motorsports. “Malco is honored to once again be the primary sponsor of the BJMM No. 5 Chevrolet,” said Malco President Seth Glauberman. “The Malco family enjoyed watching Scott earlier this year when he raced at Circuit of Americas, and we are excited to cheer him on this Sunday when he races at Portland International Raceway.”

