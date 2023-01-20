 Driven Brands rings Nasdaq closing bell - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Serving car care owners and operators
Carwash News

Driven Brands rings Nasdaq closing bell

CHARLOTTE, NC — The company honored its two-year Nasdaq listing anniversary and acknowledged dedicated employees and partners.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Holdings Inc. rang the Nasdaq closing bell in Times Square on Jan. 13, in honor of the company’s two-year listing anniversary. 

Related Articles

Before ringing the closing bell, CEO Jonathan Fitzpatrick said, “We are focused on reshaping the industry — making it faster, friendlier and more convenient for our customers. We are simplifying car care so our customers can focus on the road ahead.”

He noted that it’s an “honor and a privilege” to serve millions of customers a year, which he noted was due to the hard work of Driven’s employees and “incredible franchise partners.” He also thanked the executive team and board of directors and gave a special thank you to his family. 

“Driven’s trajectory has accelerated since we’ve gone public — gaining more share and providing more services to more customers,” Fitzpatrick said. 

Several members of the Driven Brands leadership team then joined Fitzpatrick to ring the closing bell. Chris Dearborn of Nasdaq said, “Driven Brands is one of the best-performing IPOs of 2021, congratulations… we look forward to continuing to watch Driven Brands grow and innovate as a Nasdaq-listed company.”

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Tommy’s Express Car Wash named No. 1 Smartest-Growing Franchise

HOLLAND, Mich. — The brand has its foot on the gas to open 60-120 carwashes per year.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash closed out 2022 by being awarded the No. 1 Smartest-Growing Franchise by Franchise Times, on its Fast & Serious list, according to a company press release.

Moving up to the No. 1 spot, after debuting at No. 2, the brand has its foot on the gas to open 60-120 carwashes per year, according to a press release.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Mister Car Wash acquires Rapid Express Carwash in 3-unit deal

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister expands its presence in Tulare County in Central California.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Car Wash now washing in McKinney, Texas

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS now owns and operates 22 locations across the Dallas metro area.

By PCD Staff
77-year-old man injured after car flips in carwash

COLMAR, Pa. — The man became trapped when the car flipped onto its side.

By PCD Staff
Spotless Brands announces acquisitions

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — The company grows with the acquisitions of Auto Spa Express and Let’s Go Car Wash.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Matthews closes off-market sale of Florida carwash

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Completed in a seamless 60-day closing.

By PCD Staff
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to acquire membership interests of True Blue Car Wash

LAVAL, Quebec — With approximately 170,000 fast pass subscription members, representing more than half of total revenue, True Blue has experienced strong growth in recent years.

By PCD Staff
Big Dan’s Car Wash announces year-end grand openings

ROME, Ga. — With the opening of these three locations, the company now has 10 express washes in Georgia and Florida with plans of additional locations.

By PCD Staff
Bubble Bath Car Wash, Meals on Wheels partner for the holidays

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The carwash company and the organization delivered handwritten Christmas cards and meals to homebound seniors.

By PCD Staff