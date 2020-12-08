Driver – Texas

Sonny’s CarWash Chemistry by DIAMOND SHINE has an immediate need for a Driver in and around Dallas, Texas. The Delivery Driver will be responsible for ensuring timely deliveries of chemical and detail goods to predetermined customers on specific routes. The role will also be responsible for reviewing orders prior to delivery, loading and unloading trucks and providing exceptional customer service to our client base.
This is an hourly position.
Generally 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., schedule varies.
Additional hours as needed.
- Deliver to sites and customers on assigned routes in a safe and timely matter.
- Analyze delivery address, determine appropriate routes and maintain schedule
- Conduct inspections of vehicles before departing to deliver goods.
- Pack and load products onto trucks according to company’s specifications
- Unload goods as per client specifications
- Review orders before and after delivery and obtain delivery confirmations
- Review deliveries with customers to ensure products meet their needs and customer is satisfied
- Abiding by all transportation laws and maintaining a safe driving record
- Preparing reports and other documents relating to deliveries
- Maintain ongoing communication with dispatch personnel
- Check in with warehouse on delivery progress as needed
- Always keep vehicle organized, clean and tidy
- Report any accidents or injuries to supervisor immediately.
- Work with support team to provide exceptional customer service and address customer concerns
- Maintain driving log, prepare vehicle performance forms, and complete daily paperwork
- Provide special care in delivering fragile and hazardous products
- All other duties as assigned
EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE & SKILLS WE’RE LOOKING FOR
- High School Diploma/GED required.
- Valid Driver’s license issued by the state where you intend to work
- Clean Driving Record
- Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience as Delivery Driver
- Strong time management and customer service skills
- Willingness to adhere to assigned routes, schedules, safety procedures and transportation laws.
- Ability to walk, drive, lift and carry heavy items for extended periods of time
- Travel required.
- CDL preferred.
Working Conditions & Physical Demands:
- Will require heavy lifting (lifting greater than 55 pounds).
HOW TO APPLY
***If Interested please email resumes to [email protected].
Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer
M/F/D/V
DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE