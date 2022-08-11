D&S Car Wash Supply acquires Mid-States Car Wash Solutions

Click Here to Read More

Headquartered in Scott City, Missouri, Mid-States was the exclusive distributor of D&S’s brand-recognized, high-performance carwash systems, including in-bay automatic, self-serve and truck wash products, in the Mid-South region including parts of Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois.

In addition to selling equipment, Mid-States has provided its customers with the day-to-day service required to keep a top-tier carwash in excellent working condition, including new equipment install, maintenance, chemical supply and business advice for over 29 years.

Mid-States customers included neighborhood carwashes, regional c-store chains and commercial businesses, among others.

Mid-States will extend the reach of D&S’s direct sales arm, D&S Field Sales & Service (FSS), further south, while maintaining a continuous territory stretching from the St. Louis, Missouri, area.