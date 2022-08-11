D&S Car Wash Supply acquires Mid-States Car Wash Solutions

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — D&S Car Wash Supply, a portfolio company of Lometa Capital Partners, has acquired Mid-States Car Wash Solutions, stated a press release.
Headquartered in Scott City, Missouri, Mid-States was the exclusive distributor of D&S’s brand-recognized, high-performance carwash systems, including in-bay automatic, self-serve and truck wash products, in the Mid-South region including parts of Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois.
In addition to selling equipment, Mid-States has provided its customers with the day-to-day service required to keep a top-tier carwash in excellent working condition, including new equipment install, maintenance, chemical supply and business advice for over 29 years.
Mid-States customers included neighborhood carwashes, regional c-store chains and commercial businesses, among others.
Mid-States will extend the reach of D&S’s direct sales arm, D&S Field Sales & Service (FSS), further south, while maintaining a continuous territory stretching from the St. Louis, Missouri, area.
Tim Huntington, CEO of D&S, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Dave Bogenpohl and Mid-States into the D&S family to help supercharge our growth and achieve our revenue diversification goals.”
Dave Bogenpohl, the former owner of Mid-States and incoming regional business development manager at FSS, remarked, “As part of D&S, Mid-States’ customers will continue to receive the quality care they have come to expect, but also benefit from the expanded service profile inherent in a larger organization. It is a true win-win scenario for the end-customer, D&S and Mid-States.”