Eastern Funding adds carwash industry veteran as loan officer

NEW YORK — Eastern Funding, LLC, a financial lender to carwashes, laundromats, tow operators and other businesses, recently announced that Jon-Michael Tinney has joined the company as loan officer, according to a press release.

Tinney joins Eastern Funding with over a decade of experience in the carwash industry.

This wealth of knowledge in carwash operations has seen him serve most recently as the director of operations for a group of four carwashes in Alabama.

According to Tony Regan, senior vice president of sales, “Jon-Michael’s skillset uniquely positions him to help carwash investors access customized financing for their specific business needs.”

Eastern Funding’s carwash financing is available for acquisitions, equipment, new carwash development and commercial real estate.

Throughout his career, Jon-Michael has worked for a large equipment distributor, directed daily operations of his family’s carwash business and served in a number of management positions with various carwash companies.