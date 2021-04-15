El Car Wash acquires Motor City Car Wash | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

MIAMI — El Car Wash accelerated its expansion with the acquisition of three Motor City Car Wash locations in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to a press release.

El Car Wash now has 12 operating locations and a development pipeline throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties that will result in over 25 opened stores in the next year.

“We are thrilled to partner with David Daszkal and the extremely talented Motor City team to expand our presence north while advancing our strategy of building the leading carwash platform in Southeast Florida,” stated Justin Landau and Geoffrey Karas, co-founders of National Express Wash, the parent company of El Car Wash. “Over the last 20 years, Motor City has established the leading brand with the best operations in Palm Beach County, which, when combined with our complementary development pipeline in Palm Beach and Broward Counties as well as our existing stores in Miami-Dade, will create a highly attractive geographic footprint with an unmatched service offering for our growing customer base.”

“Motor City’s combination with El Car Wash creates a unique platform with a market-leading position, stretching from Miami up to and throughout Palm Beach County,” said seasoned carwash owner and operator David Daszkal, founder of Motor City Car Wash. “I am extremely excited to join the El Car Wash family, leverage my longstanding ties to the community and decades of carwash and real estate development experience as I work with Justin, Geoff and their team to execute the combined company’s ambitious growth plans.”