El Car Wash acquires, re-opens 2 Smart Car Wash locations - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

MIAMI — El Car Wash announced in a press release that the company has completed the acquisition of Smart Car Wash’s North Miami Beach and West Palm Beach locations.

Following the re-opening of these two sites, El Car Wash will operate 30 locations with an additional 25+ sites in development across Florida and plans to significantly expand its footprint through both greenfield openings and acquisitions of existing carwashes.

El Car Wash invested substantial capital to upgrade the locations and convert them to the El Car Wash brand.

Like El Car Wash’s other facilities, these two sites have an environmentally friendly water reclamation system that recycles 80% of water to minimize impact on the local environment.

Customers and members can also enjoy the signature experience of the colorful LED light show as they enter the wash tunnel and take advantage of additional complimentary services, including high-powered vacuums to clean the interior of their vehicles, compressed air, micro-fiber towels, mat cleaners and glass cleaner.

“As with our previous acquisitions, we saw an opportunity to upgrade two car washes with A+ real estate that just needed a little bit of love. We are thrilled to offer our customers two more convenient locations to wash their cars in a fun, low-cost and environmentally friendly way,” said David Yassky, chief of staff of El Car Wash

As a grand opening promotion, El Car Wash is offering a free Graphene X Car Wash, a $30 value, which can be redeemed by texting NMB or WPB to 22322, and $1 first month membership, exclusively at the North Miami Beach and West Palm Beach locations during opening week.

According to the release, El Car Wash is known for its prime locations, great customer service, high quality operations, distinctive aesthetic and industry leading membership program of 150,000+ members who can wash their cars for less than a $1 per day at all locations across Florida.

The company is also the Official Car Wash of the Miami HEAT and a partner of Baptist Health and Zoo Miami.

For more information on locations, hours and partnerships, visit www.elcarwash.com .