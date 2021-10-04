El Car Wash becomes official carwash of the Miami HEAT

MIAMI — El Car Wash has announced a multi-year partnership to become the official carwash of the Miami HEAT, according to a press release.

“The Miami HEAT are an iconic franchise that is admired throughout South Florida. El Car Wash is a business with deep Miami roots, which are now growing from Miami through Broward, Palm Beach and beyond, and we could not be more excited to be a part of the HEAT organization and show their fans how we protect the paint,” said Justin Landau, co-founder of National Express Wash and CEO of El Car Wash. “As a company, we share many of the same core values, including a commitment to excellence and community, as well as many of the same fans, making the partnership a perfect match,” said Geoff Karas, co-founder of National Express Wash and President of El Car Wash.

One of the most successful NBA franchises, the HEAT welcome El Car Wash as an official sponsor. “We’re excited to welcome El Car Wash into the HEAT family,” said Glen Oskin, vice president of corporate partnerships for the Miami HEAT. “The rapid regional growth of El Car Wash as well as its attention to service and loyal clientele make it an impressive company on the rise and an ideal partner for the HEAT and our fanbase.” During the 2021-2022 season, El Car Wash will have a presence throughout FTX arena and on radio broadcasts, including the El Car Wash Protect the Paint Block of the Game and multiple special activations.

