 El Car Wash donates $50,000 to Baptist Health Foundation - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Serving car care owners and operators
Carwash News

El Car Wash donates $50,000 to Baptist Health Foundation

MIAMI — The funds were raised through the launch of the El Car Wash Baptist Health Membership.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
El Car Wash celebrates its $50,000 donation to Baptist Health Foundation at the newly opened El Car Wash in Palm Beach Gardens.

MIAMI — El Car Wash announced the donation of $50,000 to Baptist Health, a leading healthcare organization in South Florida. According to a press release, the funds were raised through the launch of the El Car Wash Baptist Health Membership, where the company donated $1 for every month customers remained a member.

Related Articles

This donation is part of the company’s annual giving initiatives and is announced in conjunction with the opening of El Car Wash Palm Beach Gardens and El Car Wash Miramar, the acquisition of three Bill’s Car Washes in Brevard County and the acquisition of two Smart Car Washes, one in North Miami Beach and one in West Palm Beach.

“Our entire ecosystem, from our customers to our management team, is comprised of South Florida locals and giving back to the communities where our constituents reside is a responsibility that we take seriously. El Car Wash’s core principles include a family-oriented culture and always doing the right thing, so making impactful donations to causes that benefit our community is something we have done historically and intend to accelerate in the future,” said Justin Landau and Geoff Karas, Co-CEOs of El Car Wash.

El Car Wash is committed to supporting its customers, employees and surrounding communities through extensive charity work.

Over the last few years, ECW has partnered with other local organizations and its largest donation to date will help support Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute, specifically pediatric cancer research.

“We are so thankful for our partnership with El Car Wash. Their commitment to giving back to Baptist Health Foundation and other local causes is admirable. Their generosity will go a long way to support pediatric cancer research at Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute,” said Marisa M. Beazel, senior director of development & corporate partnerships, Baptist Health Foundation. “We are deeply committed to giving back through extensive charity work across Florida. In addition to our donation to Baptist Health Foundation, other groups ECW has supported over the past few years include the Zoo Miami Foundation, The Love Fund, Live Like Bella, as well as free washes to all pandemic first responders and essential workers through our free wash programs, and complimentary carwash programs for the police force, firefighters, and teachers. As the Official Car Wash of the Miami HEAT, a partner of Baptist Health and Zoo Miami, we understand that the importance of charitable partnerships is not just good for business, it’s good business,” said Carly Klein, El Car Wash director of marketing.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Latest ZIPS Car Wash Convos features Tar Heel fan favorite Alyssa Ustby

PLANO, Texas — Car Wash Convos gives fans a glimpse into the lives of these student-athletes during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash in their university town.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

PLANO, Texas — Alyssa Ustby, a guard/forward on the University of North Carolina women’s basketball team, is now featured in ZIPS Car Wash’s take on NIL, Car Wash Convos. 

The brand’s latest episode in its unique approach to name, image and likeness, Car Wash Convos, features Ustby and fellow student Kaitlyn Schmidt, who is a member of the UNC dance team, Carolina Girls.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Dave Hail, former senior executive with Mister Car Wash, joins Amplify Car Wash Advisors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Firm also announces the launch of its new operational advisory vertical, Amplify Growth Partners.

By PCD Staff
Spotless Brands breaks new barriers, enters Ohio market in 2023

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — Three new locations in the Buckeye State will open in the first half of the year.

By PCD Staff
Mammoth Holdings raises equity capital to fuel growth

ATLANTA — The equity raise will ensure that Mammoth can accelerate new store openings, invest in cutting-edge technology and more.

By PCD Staff
WhiteWater Express Car Wash expands to 88 locations

HOUSTON — WhiteWater added four locations in December, expanding its footprint in the Southwest.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Driven Brands rings Nasdaq closing bell

CHARLOTTE, NC — The company honored its two-year Nasdaq listing anniversary and acknowledged dedicated employees and partners.

By PCD Staff
El Car Wash opens 24th, 25th locations

MIAMI — El Car Wash continues its expansion with the opening of its 24th and 25th locations in South Florida.

By PCD Staff
B+E helps buyer quickly close on $22M worth of carwash assets

NEW YORK — B+E helped to find and secure four new washing properties, closing on them before the end of 2022.

By PCD Staff
Autobell debuts in Greenville, S.C., market with three locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Autobell Car Wash introduces three new washing locations to Greenville, Greer and Simpsonville.

By PCD Staff