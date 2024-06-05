El Car Wash donates $100,000 to Baptist Health Foundation

MIAMI — El Car Wash (ECW) announced in a press release the donation of $100,000 to Baptist Health, a healthcare organization in South Florida, totaling the company’s commitment to $150,000 over the last two years.

The funds were raised through the El Car Wash Baptist Health Membership, where the company donated $1 for every month customers remained a member.

Its largest donation to date will help support Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute, specifically pediatric cancer research.

This donation is part of the company’s annual giving initiatives and is announced in conjunction with the Summer 2024 launch of the El Car Wash Baptist Health Membership and grand openings of Pembroke Pines, Fort Lauderdale and Altamonte Springs El Car Wash locations.

“Our entire ecosystem, from our customers to our management team, is comprised of South Florida locals and giving back to the communities where our constituents reside is a responsibility that we take seriously,” said Justin Landau, co-CEO of El Car Wash.

“El Car Wash’s core principles include a community-centric culture, so making impactful donations to causes that benefit our community is something we have done historically and intend to accelerate in the future,” said Geoff Karas, co-CEO of El Car Wash.

“We are so thankful for our continued partnership with El Car Wash,” said Marisa M. Beazel, senior director of development and corporate partnerships, Baptist Health Foundation. “Their commitment to giving back to Baptist Health Foundation and other local causes is admirable. Their generosity will go a long way to support pediatric cancer research at Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute.”

“We are excited to launch this membership for the third year in a row and continue to make a difference in the world of pediatric cancer research,” said Carly Klein, El Car Wash’s director of marketing. “We understand that the importance of charitable partnerships is not just good for business, it’s good business.”