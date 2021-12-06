El Car Wash grows in South Florida - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

MIAMI — El Car Wash continues its focused expansion with the opening of its 15th location and acquisition of Wash & Wax Express, according to company press releases.

The 15th location is a newly constructed facility and the company’s first location in North Miami. It is located at the intersection of NE 114th St. and US-1. “We are excited to expand our reach further north into an underserved area of Miami-Dade County where our customers have been asking us to open for several years,” stated Justin Landau and Geoffrey Karas, co-founders of National Express Wash. “This location was again sourced through our deep real estate network in South Florida and is the first of several locations in the area that will allow us to execute our strategy of building local store density to conveniently service our growing network of unlimited wash club members with options on all primary arteries and trade areas in Miami.”

As a grand opening promotion, El Car Wash is offering free carwashes for the next week with $1 for every wash being donated to local charities. Additionally, the company is offering a Ceramic Unlimited Membershipfor $1 for the first month exclusively at this location for new members. The unlimited membership allows customers to receive a ceramic wash daily at any one of the El Car Wash locations. El Car Was is also accelerating its expansion in Palm Beach County with the acquisition of two Wash & Wax Express locations. This acquisition marks 17th locations for El Car Wash. The company has a development pipeline throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties that will result in over 30 projected stores in the next year.

Upcoming openings in Palm Beach County include Palm Beach Gardens, Lakeworth, Delray and Lantana, among others. “We are thrilled to partner with Darrell Peterson and the extremely talented Wash & Wax Express team as we scale our market share and presence in Palm Beach County and advance our goal of building the premier carwash platform in Southeast Florida,” stated Landau and Karas. “The Wash & Wax locations are extremely complementary both to our existing footprint and, more importantly, our development pipeline in Palm Beach County, which in the near-term will collectively result in ten locations to conveniently service our growing network of unlimited wash club members via an unmatched geographic footprint and service offerings.”

