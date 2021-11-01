El Car Wash opens 11th wash in Miami

MIAMI — El Car Wash continues its expansion with its newest Miami carwash opening, which is the chain’s 14th wash in South Florida, according to a press release.

The new facility is located at the intersection of SW 160th St. and US-1, and it is the company’s second in the Pinecrest/Palmetto Bay trade area on US-1.

“We are excited to further expand our reach into the Palmetto Bay community and through our deep network we were able to find a location on US-1, which is the premier retail corridor in this area of Miami,” said Justin Landau and Geoffrey Karas, co-founders of National Express Wash. “This opening is consistent with our strategy of increasing local store density to better and more conveniently service our customers, especially our growing network of unlimited wash club members, with options on every route they may take across Miami.”