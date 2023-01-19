 El Car Wash opens 24th, 25th locations - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Carwash News

El Car Wash opens 24th, 25th locations

MIAMI — El Car Wash continues its expansion with the opening of its 24th and 25th locations in South Florida.

By PCD Staff

MIAMI — These new stores are located in Miramar and Palm Beach Gardens and represent the first express carwash locations to be built in these cities in over 10 years, according to a press release.

The company currently operates 25 carwash locations with over 25 additional sites in development across Florida and plans to significantly expand its footprint through greenfield openings and future acquisitions.

Today, El is a widely recognized brand known for its prime locations, great customer service, high quality operations, distinctive aesthetics and industry leading membership program, all of which is highlighted by its 125,000-plus members who can wash their cars for less than a $1 per day at all of its 25 locations.

It is also the Official Car Wash of the Miami HEAT and a partner of Baptist Health.

“We spent multiple years searching for the right locations in these two cities and finally found them in 2020,” said Justin Landau and Geoff Karas, co-CEOs of El Car Wash. “Given our desire to create the right aesthetic for each site we worked closely with the thoughtful teams and officials from the City of Miramar and the City of Palm Beach Gardens and local HOAs to create a look and feel that tied in with the collective vision for these well-recognized locations. We expect to serve these communities for years to come and for these locations to be an example of how El Car Wash will become synonymous with carwashing in Florida and beyond.”

El facilities have an environmentally friendly water reclamation system that recycles 80% of water to minimize impact on the local environment.

Equally as important is the signature El Car Wash experience.

Customers remain inside their cars through the wash tunnel as they enjoy an entertaining and colorful LED light show and are encouraged to take advantage of additional complimentary services, including high-powered vacuums, compressed air, micro-fiber towels, mat cleaners and glass cleaner to clean the interior of their vehicles.

“Our customer satisfaction is a clear reflection of delivering desired results. That only happens by focusing on the details every day and holding ourselves to the highest standards,” added Ronnie Bertka, vice president, Palm Beach.

As a grand opening promotion, El Car Wash is offering a free Graphene X Car Wash, of $30 value, and $1 first month membership, exclusively at the Miramar and Palm Beach Gardens locations during opening week.

The company will also make a donation to a local charity partner and host special events throughout the year. For more information on locations, hours and partnerships, visit www.elcarwash.com.

