El Car Wash opens largest carwash in Florida

MIAMI — El Car Wash continues to rapidly expand its presence in Miami with the opening of its ninth area location, according to a press release.

The new facility, the largest carwash in Florida, is located within the Botanica shopping center adjacent to leading national retail tenants and Zoo Miami, the release stated.

This represents the second of 12 El Car Wash openings slated for within a year, including locations in Palmetto Bay, North Miami/Miami Shores, Hialeah, Homestead, Miramar and five Palm Beach County stores.

El Car Wash has a significant pipeline of additional locations throughout Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties that will result in over 25 operating stores in the next year.

“We are thrilled to further expand the El Car Wash Brand into an adjacent area of Miami-Dade with a premier carwash location,” stated Justin Landau and Geoffrey Karas, co-founders of National Express Wash. “As we continue to execute upon our development pipeline, we are able to better and more conveniently service our customers, especially the unlimited wash club members who can utilize their plan throughout all of our stores. Residents of this area have been asking for an El Car Wash for years, and we know they will love this store, given its size and the quality of the product and customer service we are committed to delivering.”

Similar to existing El Car Wash locations, the South Kendall store operates using an efficient, deep-cleaning, automated process where the services ordered are applied to the vehicle as it moves through the tunnel.