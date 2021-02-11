Connect with us
El Car Wash opens new facility to serve Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest

 

on

MIAMI, Fla. — El Car Wash announced the opening of its eighth location in Miami, according to a press release.

The new facility is El Car Wash’s first in the area bordering Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest on US-1.

An additional 10 El Car Wash openings are expected over the next year, including one adjacent to the Miami Zoo on SW 152nd St. within the Botanica retail development.

“We identified Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest as underserved markets for the service and experience that we provide our customers, and we are thrilled to expand the El Car Wash brand into these dynamic communities,” stated Justin Landau and Geoffrey Karas, co-founders of National Express Wash. “This store is the first of two new locations that we are opening along US-1 in the next six months to ensure our area customers have state-of-the-art, conveniently located facilities to wash their cars.”

Similar to existing El Car Wash locations, the Pinecrest store operates using an efficient, deep cleaning automated process, where the services ordered are applied to the vehicle as it moves through the tunnel.

Customers remain in their cars for an entertaining, COVID-safe experience that includes an LED light show.

After exiting the carwash tunnel, customers can utilize free, dual-hose vacuums to clean the interiors of their vehicles as well as free micro-fiber towels, mat cleaners and glass cleaner.

Additionally, the carwash has an environmentally friendly water reclamation system that cleans and reuses water during certain parts of the washing process.

As a grand opening promotion, El Car Wash is offering a Ceramic Mirror Unlimited Membership for $9.99 for the first month exclusively at this location — $10 less than the price of a single ceramic wash price and — and then recharging at $34.99 per month thereafter (versus $39.99 regular price).

This unlimited membership allows customers to receive a ceramic wash every day at any one of the chain’s locations for only $9.99 for the first month.

