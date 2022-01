ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A carwash on Webster Rd. in Orchard Park, New York, caught fire on Friday, Jan. 21, according to WIVB-TV.

The wash, called Hog Wash, was empty at the time of the fire, according to the owner.

The Orchard Park fire and police departments confirmed the fire and believe it was caused by an electrical fire.

