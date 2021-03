FRESNO, Calif. — According to www.abc30.com , an electrical malfunction started a fire at Great American Car Wash around 12:30 p.m. on March 6th.

Click Here to Read More

A fire truck happened to be checking fire hydrants in the area when firefighters saw smoke coming from the building.

When they arrived, some employees were using fire extinguishers to try to put out the flames.

The firefighters were able to get the fire contained in short order.

Read the original article here.