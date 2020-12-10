Employee dies in freak accident at carwash

IRVING, Texas — According to www.star-telegram.com , Luis Enrique Acosta Madrano, 39, was killed in a machinery accident at Wash Masters Car Wash at 787 W. LBJ Freeway on Dec. 4th.

Madrano was working to get a car through the wash when his leg got caught in some machinery, the article continued.

Police responded to a call of a man trapped in a machine, and when they arrived, they placed a tourniquet on Mandrano’s leg and began CPR, the article stated.

Irving firefighters came to the scene and used equipment to free Madrano, the article noted.

Madrano was then taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where he later died, the article continued.

“It was just a horrible accident,” said Irving Officer Robert Reeves, a police spokesman in a news conference after the incident.

Reeves said that there were no criminal charges expected in the case, the article concluded.

