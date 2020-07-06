Connect with us
Carwash News

Entertainment-packed COVID-19 fundraiser

 

on

SAN FRANCISCO — According to an article on The Mercury News, a local carwash is dishing out clean cars and the funny in a COVID-19 fundraiser — Relief-o-Rama — from July 4-31.

The San Bruno-based Tanforan Shell and Carwash’s event features a Donald Trump impersonator, stand-up comedy, a rooftop concert series with Bay Area bands, a politician dunk tank and a carwash show, noted the article.

According to the article, proceeds and donations collected from the event will benefit COVID-19 efforts, local schools and arts, orphanages, and other humanitarian projects. 

Read more about the event here.

Entertainment-packed COVID-19 fundraiser

