Entertainment-packed COVID-19 fundraiser

SAN FRANCISCO — According to an article on The Mercury News , a local carwash is dishing out clean cars and the funny in a COVID-19 fundraiser — Relief-o-Rama — from July 4-31.

The San Bruno-based Tanforan Shell and Carwash’s event features a Donald Trump impersonator, stand-up comedy, a rooftop concert series with Bay Area bands, a politician dunk tank and a carwash show, noted the article.

According to the article, proceeds and donations collected from the event will benefit COVID-19 efforts, local schools and arts, orphanages, and other humanitarian projects.

