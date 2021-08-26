 Detailing for Success Ep. 1: Opportunities at Dealerships
Detailing for Success Ep. 1: Opportunities at Dealerships

Video

Detailing for Success Ep. 1: Opportunities at Dealerships

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Keith Duplessie, president of Detail Plus Car Appearance Systems, introduces himself and discusses detailing in dealerships.

On this first episode of Detailing for Success, Keith Duplessie, president of Detail Plus Car Appearance Systems, joins Susan Givens, publisher of Professional Carwashing & Detailing and AutoSuccess, to discuss detailing in auto dealerships and other detailing industry trends.

Click Here to Read More
Duplessie states, “There isn’t one car at a dealership that doesn’t get touched by the detail department.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including ones in the Detailing for Success series.

In this article:
Click to comment

