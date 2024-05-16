 EverWash announces acquisition of Coinless

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

EverWash announces acquisition of Coinless

PHILADELPHIA — EverWash acquiring Coinless expands its technology and service capabilities in the carwash industry.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

PHILADELPHIA — EverWash, a membership-based carwash solution, announced in a press release its acquisition of Coinless, a mobile payment solutions provider in the carwash industry.

Related Articles

This acquisition marks a significant step forward in EverWash’s mission to enhance the efficiency and reach of its services, particularly by developing in-house hardware solutions that cater to a wider variety of wash types, including in-bay automatic and self-serve carwashes.

Scott Caplan, CEO and co-founder of EverWash, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “Integrating Coinless’s hardware and technology with EverWash’s capabilities allows us to offer a seamless membership onboarding and operational experience for all types of carwashes. This move strategically positions EverWash to better support our partners and expand our market reach, ensuring that every carwash can excel at membership.”

Jared Richards, CEO and co-founder of Coinless, also shared his perspective, noting, “Coinless was founded with the vision of enhancing the ease and accessibility of carwash services through innovative technology. As we merge with EverWash, our technology will reach more operators and customers, seamlessly integrating with EverWash’s membership solution. This collaboration is not just about growth but about setting new standards of convenience and efficiency in the carwash industry.”

The acquisition promises a future where current Coinless customers will continue to receive uninterrupted service, ensuring a smooth transition and consistent experience.

Additionally, this partnership will enable EverWash to further enhance its end-to-end solution for managing customer interactions and delivering a seamless membership experience for wash partners and members alike.

You May Also Like

mammoth holdings logo
metro-ceo
carwash-generic
Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash celebrates over 40,000 teachers and nurses

PLANO, Texas — The honoring of teachers and nurses helped celebrate them for two national appreciation days.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
ZIPS Car Wash celebrates over 40,000 teachers and nurses

PLANO, Texas —ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release its support of 27,850 teachers at over 440 schools across 19 states to collectively celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Day on May 7.

ZIPS has visited schools for weeks to distribute free air fresheners, free carwash coupon cards and breakroom posters to teachers across the country.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
DRB announces new regional sales representative

AKRON, Ohio — Matthew Skaggs will serve the Northeast region for tunnel sales at DRB and has been with the company for nearly 30 years.

By Kyle Alexander
National Carwash Solutions unites chemistry brands

GRIMES, Iowa — NCS Chemistry sets a new standard for operational excellence and sustainability by combining the three brands.

By Kyle Alexander
National Carwash Solutions unite chemistry brands
Rinsed acquires Ignite Wash

NEW YORK — The acquisition will empower operators with cutting-edge CRM technology for enhanced customer interactions and increased revenue.

By Kyle Alexander
rinsed logo
ISTOBAL reaches turnover of 156 million euros in 2023

VALENCIA, Spain — The group maintained solid profitability driven by its service line and improved operating margins in key markets.

By Kyle Alexander

Other Posts

Club Car Wash celebrates 18th anniversary

COLUMBIA, Mo. — From its humble beginnings in 2006 to its rebranding in 2019, this business has evolved into a network of over 160 locations.

By Kyle Alexander
Mister Car Wash announces first quarter 2024 financial results

TUCSON, Ariz. — The company reports it is finding ways to do more with less and managing its expense structure to deliver strong cash flow.

By Jennifer Clements
Schaeffler secures partnership to support technical education

FORT MILL, S.C. — The partnership with Automotive Transmission Service Group will offer technicians an array of learning opportunities.

By Kyle Alexander
Schaeffler secures partnership to support technical education
Car Wash Convos season 2 finale features Texas shot put star

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas shot putter Marilyn Nwora shares her love for baking, her favorite movie and more in the season 2 finale.

By Kyle Alexander
Marilyn Nwora