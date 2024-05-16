EverWash announces acquisition of Coinless

PHILADELPHIA — EverWash, a membership-based carwash solution, announced in a press release its acquisition of Coinless, a mobile payment solutions provider in the carwash industry.

This acquisition marks a significant step forward in EverWash’s mission to enhance the efficiency and reach of its services, particularly by developing in-house hardware solutions that cater to a wider variety of wash types, including in-bay automatic and self-serve carwashes.

Scott Caplan, CEO and co-founder of EverWash, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “Integrating Coinless’s hardware and technology with EverWash’s capabilities allows us to offer a seamless membership onboarding and operational experience for all types of carwashes. This move strategically positions EverWash to better support our partners and expand our market reach, ensuring that every carwash can excel at membership.”

Jared Richards, CEO and co-founder of Coinless, also shared his perspective, noting, “Coinless was founded with the vision of enhancing the ease and accessibility of carwash services through innovative technology. As we merge with EverWash, our technology will reach more operators and customers, seamlessly integrating with EverWash’s membership solution. This collaboration is not just about growth but about setting new standards of convenience and efficiency in the carwash industry.”

The acquisition promises a future where current Coinless customers will continue to receive uninterrupted service, ensuring a smooth transition and consistent experience.

Additionally, this partnership will enable EverWash to further enhance its end-to-end solution for managing customer interactions and delivering a seamless membership experience for wash partners and members alike.