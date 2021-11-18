 EverWash acquires omniX Labs
Carwash News

EverWash acquires omniX Labs

 

on

PHILADELPHIA — EverWash, the carwash membership and subscription management company, announced that it has acquired omniX Labs, a real-time vehicle analytics and machine learning (ML) platform, according to a press release.

This acquisition will deepen EverWash’s capability to gain key sales and marketing insights at carwashes to benefit their wash partners and customers.

Together, EverWash and omniX Labs will use vehicle-centric data to improve the car care life cycle experience, while setting their eyes on other industries that can benefit from their proprietary analytics and ML models.

“As a proven leader in the innovation and development of the carwash membership business, EverWash efficiently provides a mobile platform for subscribers and robust end-to-end solution for carwash operators,” said Scott Caplan, co-founder and president of EverWash. “In order for our business to embark on the next leg of our high-growth journey, the acquisition of omniX Labs will accelerate our ability to provide even more vehicle-centric actionable data that we can use to personalize customers’ experiences and improve operators’ bottom line.”

“omniX Labs shares EverWash’s commitment to actionable data for the pursuit of client and customer success,” said Anoop Kanthan, CEO and co-founder of omniX Labs. “We’re excited to contribute to their expansion by continuing to provide intelligent sets of eyes to help optimize the carwash experience. Ultimately, our insights will enable both EverWash and omniX to develop the next generation of car care solutions via the vehicle becoming an extension of the consumer’s wallet.”

EverWash and omniX Labs have been working together since May 2020, but this complete merger will bring the two technology platforms together to provide car care operators and retailers full lifecycle visibility into their customers.

