EverWash lands on Inc. 5000 for the first time

PHILIDELPHIA — EverWash has been named to the esteemed Inc. 5000 list for the first time, according to a press release.

This year’s rankings were published on Aug.16 and lists the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the country.

Overall, EverWash was ranked #932, #24 in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia and #88 in consumer products.

Inc. lists EverWash as a “​​carwash network with more than 800 locations in the U.S., providing sales, marketing and customer support.”

Ultimately, EverWash wants to make having a clean car easy, accessible and affordable for all American car owners while also kick-starting the subscription economy in an industry ready for change and disruption.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country,” said Scott Caplan, EverWash co-founder and co-CEO. “From our early days as carwash newcomers, we have grown a lot. Getting into the Inc. 5000 and cracking the top 1000 shows that disruption can have a tremendous impact on an industry. It also speaks to the dedication and hard work of our entire team — our small team achieving such a prestigious award is an amazing achievement.”