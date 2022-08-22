 EverWash lands on Inc. 5000 for the first time
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

EverWash lands on Inc. 5000 for the first time

New Ziebart car care center opens in Michigan

NRCC countdown is on

Mammoth Holdings opens Alabama location
Carwash News

EverWash lands on Inc. 5000 for the first time

 

PHILIDELPHIA — EverWash has been named to the esteemed Inc. 5000 list for the first time, according to a press release.

This year’s rankings were published on Aug.16 and lists the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the country.

Overall, EverWash was ranked #932, #24 in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia and #88 in consumer products.

Inc. lists EverWash as a “​​carwash network with more than 800 locations in the U.S., providing sales, marketing and customer support.”

Ultimately, EverWash wants to make having a clean car easy, accessible and affordable for all American car owners while also kick-starting the subscription economy in an industry ready for change and disruption.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country,” said Scott Caplan, EverWash co-founder and co-CEO. “From our early days as carwash newcomers, we have grown a lot. Getting into the Inc. 5000 and cracking the top 1000 shows that disruption can have a tremendous impact on an industry. It also speaks to the dedication and hard work of our entire team — our small team achieving such a prestigious award is an amazing achievement.”

The EverWash app allows customers to check in using their smartphone and get unlimited carwashes at in-network carwash providers for an affordable monthly fee.

The technology company offers carwash operators a tech-enabled membership platform, staff training, customer service and marketing support.

With its channel partner program, EverWash has created more unique experiences and benefits for both operators and customers.

The award is just the latest in a long line of accolades and recognition for EverWash this year.

So far in 2022, the company has been named to the Andresson-Horowitz a16z Rankings for three years running, the Soaring 76 list of fastest growing companies in the Philadelphia metro and the PHL Inno Fire Awards for innovation, among others.

In this article:,
