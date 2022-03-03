Everwash raises $6 million in second round of funding

PHILADELPHIA — Everwash has raised $6 million in a series B funding, according to Philadelphia Business Journal .

Click Here to Read More

The fundraising was led by New York-based investment firm Spring Mountain Capital.

This money follows the $5 million that was raised by Everwash in September 2021.

Everwash plans to use this funding to continue growth of the business, expand marketing practices and add more employees to the Philadelphia-based team, noted the news report.

Currently, Everwash partners with over 800 carwash locations across the U.S. and employs 50 people.

According to an Everwash spokesperson, the company plans to add 500 more carwash locations to the Direct Membership program, which uses marketing tactics to attract customers to certain carwashes, and 300 to the Complete Membership program, which is its original subscription model.