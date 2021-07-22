EWC expands into Greater Pittsburgh

COLUMBUS, Ohio, and PITTSBURGH— Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced its expansion into the Pittsburgh market with the acquisition of CleanTown USA, located at 4867 William Flynn Hwy. in Allison Park, according to a press release.

The location will continue operating as is until mid-October, at which point it will be temporarily shut down for 60 days for a $2 million conversion.

Upon reopening, CleanTown USA will be Pittsburgh’s premier express carwash featuring two new express wash tunnels; the industry’s best wash equipment; and free, self-serve vacuums.

EWC also announced it broke ground on a new express tunnel carwash at 97 Tarentum Bridge Rd. in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and is scheduled to begin construction on a third express tunnel location in East McKeesport, Pennsylvania, next month.

Both the New Kensington and East McKeesport locations will operate under the Clean Express Auto Wash brand.

The acquisition brings EWC’s current operating wash portfolio to 45 locations under the following brands: Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Dayton-based Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland-based Clean Express Auto Wash, Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash and Virginia-based Green Clean Express Auto Wash.