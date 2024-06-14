Express Wash Concepts continues Hampton Roads expansion - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

OHIO/VIRGINIA — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced in a press release the company’s 16th Green Clean Express Auto Wash is open and washing cars at its all new 4769 Shore Dr. location in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

EWC currently operates 97 express wash locations across Columbus, Ohio, Dayton, Ohio, Cleveland, Ohio, Toledo, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Hampton Roads, Virginia.

EWC remains dedicated to strategic core market expansion, with 35 new locations set to open by early 2025.

Green Clean Express Auto Wash offers a high-quality, environmentally friendly express wash with complimentary professional grade vacuums.

The company’s popular unlimited wash club membership, starting at $25 a month, is one of the region’s first to offer truly unlimited washes at any Green Clean Express.

Two more Virginia locations, including another Virginia Beach site 836 Kempsville Rd., are either under construction or set to begin in 2024.

“The coastal environment can be harsh on vehicles, and we are excited to offer yet another convenient location to help our customers clean and protect one of their biggest investments,” said John Roush, EWC CEO. “We look forward to consistently exceeding the expectations of both our customers and communities through continued thoughtful expansion, the industry’s best, eco-friendly wash equipment and impactful community involvement.”

From June 14- 23 the Shore Drive Green Clean Express will celebrate its grand opening with all customers receiving a free “Ceramic 4 Ultra” signature wash ($22 value).

In addition, customers can sign-up for the Founders’ Club Special, which includes up to six months of the company’s top two unlimited wash club membership packages for 50% off the retail price.

For every new member sign-up throughout the grand opening period, Green Clean Express will donate $10 to Toby’s Dream Foundation to help fulfill its mission of bringing joy to children with life-threatening illnesses by granting them a dream of a lifetime.