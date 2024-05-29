EWC opens 30th Clean Express Auto Wash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced in a press release the company’s 30th Clean Express Auto Wash is now open and washing cars at its all new 3010 E Carson St. location in Pittsburgh.

Express Wash Concepts currently operates 97 express wash locations across Columbus, Dayton, Cleveland, Toledo, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Hampton Roads.

With ongoing prioritization of strategic core market expansion, an additional 35 EWC locations are scheduled to open by early 2025, the company said.

Four additional Pittsburgh locations are scheduled to open in 2024, including 2310 West Liberty Ave. and 7903 McKnight Rd. in Pittsburgh, 2929 Clairton Blvd. in Brentwood and 8695 Lincoln Hwy. in North Huntingdon.

“Opening 30 multimarket Clean Express locations in just four years is an incredible achievement, and is made possible by our extremely dedicated team members and loyal customers,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts chief executive officer and Clean Express Auto Wash founder. “Our goal is to continue to exceed customer and Unlimited Wash Club Member expectations through responsible expansion, while simultaneously positively impacting the environment and the communities we serve through our high impact EWC Cares initiatives.”

From May 31 through June 9, 2024, the Carson Street Clean Express will celebrate its grand opening with all customers receiving a free “Clean-est Ultra” signature wash featuring ceramic ($24 value).

In addition, customers can sign-up for the Founders’ Club Special, which includes up to six months of the company’s top two Unlimited Wash Club membership packages for 50% off the retail price.

For every new member sign-up throughout the grand opening period, Clean Express will donate $10 to The Cameron Heyward Foundation/The Heyward House, to help fulfill their mission of empowering, enlightening and engaging youth through innovative programs, partnerships and community outreach.