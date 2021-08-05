Express exterior by the numbers

When it comes to express exterior, it is all about the numbers. How many cars do you wash per hour; how many club members do you have; how many feet is your tunnel; what’s your unlimited program’s price point; and, a recent favorite for many sellers, how much did you sell your carwash for?

Here are some other pertinent numbers about the conveyor segment of our industry that were recently published exclusively in this magazine.

In the July issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing, I wrote the cover story, “The state of professional carwashing.” In that article, Bill Martin, operator and adviser, cited “some good data” that shows from March 2019 to March 2020, there were 1,000 conveyor carwashes constructed and open in the U.S.

For many veteran carwash professionals, this number might seem implausible. For decades, a carwash business offered decent margins as well as easy entry. Back then, a few locations were more than enough to handle. But today’s investors are more sophisticated, and they are keen on scaling fast. With deep pockets, in-roads and acumen in such allied fields as real estate, they are doing just that.