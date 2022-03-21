Express Wash Concepts #70 on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 ranking

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced it has been ranked #70 on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list, according to a press release.

Part of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the regional list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in 12 Midwestern states including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Ohio.

“As Express Wash Concepts continues to strive for responsible, rapid growth, we are proud to be recognized by Inc. as one of only eight Central Ohio fastest growing businesses on this year’s list,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts chief executive officer. “We look forward to continuing to provide great high-growth career opportunities for our 850-plus team members, and thank our team members, customers and partners for helping us achieve this repeat recognition.”