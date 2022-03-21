 Express Wash Concepts #70 on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 ranking
Express Wash Concepts #70 on Inc. Magazine's 2022 ranking

Amplify Car Wash Advisors announces Jax Kar Wash partnership with TRP Capital Partners

Mister Car Wash announces Mayra Chimienti as COO

Market Focus: Woodie’s Wash Shack announces management additions
Carwash News

Express Wash Concepts #70 on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 ranking

 

on

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced it has been ranked #70 on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list, according to a press release.

Part of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the regional list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in 12 Midwestern states including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Ohio.

“As Express Wash Concepts continues to strive for responsible, rapid growth, we are proud to be recognized by Inc. as one of only eight Central Ohio fastest growing businesses on this year’s list,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts chief executive officer. “We look forward to continuing to provide great high-growth career opportunities for our 850-plus team members, and thank our team members, customers and partners for helping us achieve this repeat recognition.”

Express Wash Concepts currently operates 49 Ohio and Indiana-based express carwashes in Central Ohio, Greater Dayton, Greater Cleveland, Greater Toledo and Richmond, Indiana.

The company’s popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location.

EWC also operates 13 locations in greater Pittsburgh and the Hampton Roads, Virginia area.

The company expects to open an additional 50-plus locations in 2022.

