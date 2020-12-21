Express Wash Concepts acquires 3 Meyers Auto Wash locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced it has doubled its current Northern Ohio footprint with the acquisition of three Greater Toledo Meyers Auto Wash locations, according to a press release.

The acquisition brings EWC’s overall Ohio-based portfolio to 31 locations under the following brands: Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Dayton- based Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland-based CLEan Express Auto Wash and now Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash, the release continued.

“Meyers Auto Wash is an impeccable family-run business that I had the opportunity to be involved with since day one,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts’ CEO. “Mark and Nikki Meyers’ overall vision, impeccable track record of customer service, community involvement and their strategic locations in Maumee, Toledo and Sylvania provide a great foundation as Express Wash Concepts expands into the Toledo market.”

EWC is planning multiple wash expansions and will announce additional Toledo-based development sites and location openings throughout 2021 and beyond, the release added.

The three newly acquired locations include:

4340 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, Ohio

3119 Central Park West Toledo, Ohio

2411 W. Laskey Rd. Toledo, Ohio.

The acquisition is effective as of Dec. 17, 2020. Current Meyers Auto Wash Unlimited Wash Club Members and customers will not experience any disruption during the transition.

Express Wash Concepts brands offer fast, high-quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums, the release noted.

The company’s popular unlimited wash club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location, the release stated.