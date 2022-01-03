Express Wash Concepts acquires three Ohio washes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) recently announced the acquisition of three Bee Clean Express locations, according to a press release.

The Bee Clean locations include two operating locations in Zanesville and Cambridge, Ohio, and a third currently under construction at 1850 Maysville Ave. in Zanesville, Ohio.

The acquisition brings Express Wash Concepts’ overall express carwash portfolio to 57 operating locations under the following brands: Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Dayton-based Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland and Pittsburgh-based Clean Express Auto Wash, Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash, Virginia-based Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Richmond, Indiana and Mason, Ohio-based Snazzy’s Express Car Wash.

“The Bee Clean Express Car Wash brand is a Zanesville institution, and our team will work tirelessly to preserve this legacy while offering customers the highest quality wash and customer service experience possible,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts chief executive officer.