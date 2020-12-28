Express Wash Concepts acquires Ultimate Wash

Columbus, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts recently announced its acquisition of Ultimate Wash, located at 9475 State Route 14 in Streetsboro, Ohio, according to a company press release.

The acquisition brings Express Wash Concepts’ overall Ohio-based portfolio to 33 operating locations under the following brands: Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Dayton-based Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland-based CLEan Express Auto Wash and Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash.

“We are excited to join the Streetsboro community, provide career opportunities with great growth potential, and plan to invest around $1 million to upgrade the current building and facility,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts chief executive officer. “We look forward to offering the highest quality express wash experience, excellent customer service, and the convenience and value of our Unlimited Wash Club.”

The acquisition is effective as of Dec. 24 with no current interruption to current Ultimate Wash customers, added the release.

Express Wash Concepts plans to temporarily close the wash in late February 2021 to convert it to the company’s Cleveland-based signature brand, CLEan Express Auto Wash; once re-opened, the new CLEan Express Streetsboro location will feature the industry’s best wash equipment, a fully remodeled retail office and a free vacuum lot with 12 vacuums, continued the press release.

Express Wash Concepts opened its first of four Greater Cleveland-based CLEan Express Auto Wash locations in July 2020 near downtown at 3606 Carnegie Ave.

Additional operating locations include South Euclid, Middleburg Heights and now Streetsboro. CLEan Express is continuing its wash expansion with two locations currently under construction, and several upcoming groundbreakings scheduled for Spring 2021, added the release.