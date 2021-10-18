 Express Wash Concepts acquires Zip Auto Wash
Carwash News

Express Wash Concepts acquires Zip Auto Wash

 

on

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced its acquisition of Zip Auto Wash, located at 12611 Rockside Rd. in Garfield Heights, Ohio, according to a press release.

The acquisition brings EWC’s overall express carwash portfolio to 46 operating locations under the following brands: Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Dayton-based Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland-based Clean Express Auto Wash, Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash and Virginia-based Green Clean Express Auto Wash.

“As we begin to invest around a million dollars to upgrade the current facility, we’re excited to bring to the Garfield Heights community our fast, high-quality and environmentally friendly express carwash,” said John Roush, EWC CEO. “As the region’s fastest-growing carwash brand, we also look forward to providing excellent career opportunities with great growth potential.”

The acquisition is effective as of Oct. 15, 2021, with no interruption to current Zip Auto Wash customers.

EWC plans to temporarily close the wash in late November 2021 to convert to the company’s Cleveland-based signature brand, Clean Express Auto Wash.

Once re-opened in early 2022, the new Clean Express Garfield Heights location will feature the industry’s best wash equipment, a fully remodeled retail office and a free vacuum lot with 21 professional grade vacuums.

The company’s popular Unlimited Wash Club packages will also be available at the Garfield Heights location upon re-opening and offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any Clean Express Auto Wash location.

Clean Express Auto Wash is Greater Cleveland’s newest, premier express carwash with 14 locations currently open or under construction.

The brand also recently announced its expansion into the Pittsburgh market with the acquisition of CleanTown USA, with an additional two Pittsburgh area locations currently under construction.

EWC plans to open more than 50 additional locations by the end of 2022.

