 Express Wash Concepts appoints chief development officer - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Express Wash Concepts appoints chief development officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Van Bremen brings more than 20 years of experience leading high-performance teams and developing data-driven strategies across multiple industries.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced in a press release the appointment of Craig Van Bremen as the company’s chief development officer (CDO).

Related Articles

For the past five years, Van Bremen served as vice president of development and acquisitions for Green Clean Express Auto Wash, the company’s Virginia and North Carolina-based express tunnel carwash brand.

As an EWC partner and CDO, Van Bremen will continue to spearhead the company’s multi-brand development strategy, including site selection, real estate development and construction, and data analysis initiatives.

“We are pleased to welcome Craig to this well-deserved, expanded role,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts chief executive officer. “Craig’s remarkable carwash industry development track record, and demonstrated commitment to excellence, will be critical to our continued success as we expand into existing and new markets.”

Van Bremen brings more than 20 years of experience leading high-performance teams and developing data-driven strategies across multiple industries including real estate development, intelligence and defense, and commercial banking.

Under his leadership, EWC has grown to more than 80 locations and five brands across five states.

The company plans to open more than 15 additional locations by the end of 2023.

“EWC is at a pivotal time in the company’s overall growth cycle, and I look forward to collaborating with our executive leadership and corporate development teams to continue responsible, multi-market expansion,” said Van Bremen.

Van Bremen earned his bachelor’s degree in aviation from Ohio University and an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

He is a U.S. Air Force Veteran, having served in both Operation Enduring and Iraqi Freedom. For more information, visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

You May Also Like

M&A, mergers, acquisitions
Carwash News

SCWA 2023: recording-breaking convention and expo

FORT WORTH, Texas — Southwest Car Wash Association event hosted nationally recognized speakers, EXPO, educational sessions and more.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

FORT WORTH, Texas — The 2023 edition of the Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) Convention & EXPO recently concluded bringing together more than 2,500 carwashers from 45 states plus Mexico and Canada at the Fort Worth Convention Center, Feb. 22-24. 

"This was a record-breaking event for SCWA,” said President Ryan Darby said in a press release. “As the first big carwash event of the year, the SCWA Convention & EXPO is a wonderful opportunity to bring the greater carwash community together and provide for the carwash owners and operators to learn and grow their operations.”

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Take 5 Car Wash opens 5 new sites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In celebration of the grand openings, customers will have the chance to try any tier of Take 5 Unlimited memberships.

By PCD Staff
Express Wash Concepts ranked on Inc.’s list of Midwest’s fastest growing companies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The company celebrates its third consecutive year on the list, which ranks the fastest-growing private companies in 12 Midwestern states.

By PCD Staff
BendPak Announces Death of Gary Henthorn

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — Son of BendPak founders established Dannmar, MaxJax and Garage Equipment Supply.

By PCD Staff
Arrow McLaren, Lucas Oil announce partnership extension

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil branding will continue to be represented on all three Arrow McLaren Chevrolets.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

The Wash Tub is selling 2023 Fiesta medals at select locations

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The medals will be sold through April 30 to raise money for The Children’s Shelter.

By PCD Staff
Master detailer leads preservation project team to Petersen Automotive Museum

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — The team cleaned and prepped six classic vehicles for a museum preservation project.

By PCD Staff
D&S hires Bill Linzy as national truck and fleet wash sales manager

High Ridge, Mo. — As national truck & fleet sales manager, Linzy will focus on client acquisition for the company’s IQ MAX large vehicle wash system.

By PCD Staff
Hanley arranges pre-sale of Moreno Valley carwash

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — The firm arranged the pre-sale of a new construction Quick Quack Car Wash in Moreno Valley, California.

By PCD Staff