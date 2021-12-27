 Express Wash Concepts expands in Midwest
Carwash News

Express Wash Concepts expands in Midwest

 

on

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts recently announced its acquisition of three Snazzy’s Express Car Wash locations, according to a press release.

The acquisition includes two locations in Richmond, Indiana (1929 Chester Blvd. and 5151 E. National Blvd.), and one in Mason, Ohio (5948 Snider Rd.).

This brings Express Wash Concepts’ overall express carwash portfolio to 54 operating locations under the following brands: Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Dayton-based Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland and Pittsburgh-based Clean Express Auto Wash, Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash and Virginia-based Green Clean Express Auto Wash.

“Snazzy’s is a highly respected, locally owned carwash brand that presents us with a unique opportunity to establish our presence in the attractive Richmond, Indiana and Mason, Ohio, communities,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO. “As we continue our responsible and accelerated regional growth, we look forward to providing unparalleled career opportunities for our team members, in addition to offering our customers an increasingly expansive network of high-quality express washes.”

The acquisition is effective as of Dec. 22nd, with no immediate interruption to Snazzy’s Express retail wash customers and Unlimited Club members.

Express Wash Concepts plans to temporarily close the washes for renovation in spring 2022 to convert to the company’s Dayton, Ohio, award-winning brand, Flying Ace Express Car Wash.

Express Wash Concepts was formed in April 2018 with the announcement of a strategic investment partnership with Wildcat Capital Management, the family office of TPG Capital co-founder, David Bonderman.

The Express Wash Concepts family of brands features fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums.

The company’s popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location.

