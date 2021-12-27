Express Wash Concepts expands in Midwest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts recently announced its acquisition of three Snazzy’s Express Car Wash locations, according to a press release.

The acquisition includes two locations in Richmond, Indiana (1929 Chester Blvd. and 5151 E. National Blvd.), and one in Mason, Ohio (5948 Snider Rd.).

This brings Express Wash Concepts’ overall express carwash portfolio to 54 operating locations under the following brands: Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Dayton-based Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland and Pittsburgh-based Clean Express Auto Wash, Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash and Virginia-based Green Clean Express Auto Wash.

“Snazzy’s is a highly respected, locally owned carwash brand that presents us with a unique opportunity to establish our presence in the attractive Richmond, Indiana and Mason, Ohio, communities,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO. “As we continue our responsible and accelerated regional growth, we look forward to providing unparalleled career opportunities for our team members, in addition to offering our customers an increasingly expansive network of high-quality express washes.”