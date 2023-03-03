Express Wash Concepts ranked on Inc.’s list of Midwest’s fastest growing companies - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced in a press release it has ranked #122 on Inc. Magazine’s 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list with a two-year revenue growth of 131%.

Part of the annual Inc. 5000 annual franchise, the regional list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in 12 Midwestern states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Ohio.

EWC is the only carwash company to be recognized on this year’s Midwest list.

“We are honored to once again be featured alongside 11 other Central Ohio businesses as one of the Midwest’s fastest growing companies,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO. “As a home-grown and operated company, it’s humbling to be recognized for not just adding jobs, but positively impacting the region’s economy. We could not continue this level of growth without the hard work and dedication of our 850+ team members and the support of our incredible customers.”

Express Wash Concepts currently operates 80 express carwashes across five states and five brands.

The company’s popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of unlimited washing at any location.

EWC plans to open 15 additional locations in 2023.

The 202 Midwestern companies profiled in the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list show stunning rates of growth across all industries.

In 2021 alone, they added more than 22,750 jobs and nearly $13.9 billion to the Midwest economy.

Complete results, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at inc.com/regionals/midwest.

For more information, visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.