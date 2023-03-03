 Express Wash Concepts ranked on Inc.’s list of Midwest’s fastest growing companies - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Serving car care owners and operators
Carwash News

Express Wash Concepts ranked on Inc.’s list of Midwest’s fastest growing companies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The company celebrates its third consecutive year on the list, which ranks the fastest-growing private companies in 12 Midwestern states.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced in a press release it has ranked #122 on Inc. Magazine’s 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list with a two-year revenue growth of 131%.

Related Articles

Part of the annual Inc. 5000 annual franchise, the regional list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in 12 Midwestern states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Ohio.

EWC is the only carwash company to be recognized on this year’s Midwest list.

“We are honored to once again be featured alongside 11 other Central Ohio businesses as one of the Midwest’s fastest growing companies,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO. “As a home-grown and operated company, it’s humbling to be recognized for not just adding jobs, but positively impacting the region’s economy. We could not continue this level of growth without the hard work and dedication of our 850+ team members and the support of our incredible customers.”

Express Wash Concepts currently operates 80 express carwashes across five states and five brands.

The company’s popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of unlimited washing at any location.

EWC plans to open 15 additional locations in 2023.

The 202 Midwestern companies profiled in the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list show stunning rates of growth across all industries.

In 2021 alone, they added more than 22,750 jobs and nearly $13.9 billion to the Midwest economy.

Complete results, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at inc.com/regionals/midwest.

For more information, visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

UT’s Jonas Aidoo featured in ZIPS’ Car Wash Convos

PLANO, Texas — The episode gives fans a glimpse into how Jonas prepares for game day, his ideal car accessory and more.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) has revealed its Car Wash Convos™ episode featuring sophomore Jonas Aidoo, University of Tennessee Volunteers basketball forward, on YouTube. Jonas is interviewed during a carwash at ZIPS in Knoxville by fellow student-athlete Kenzie Couch, who is a senior on the UT Cheer Team pursuing a degree in public relations, according to a press release. The episode gives fans a glimpse into how Jonas prepares for game day, his ideal car accessory and more.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Driven Brands reports record year of revenue, profitability

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands delivered revenue of $2.0 billion, up 39% versus the prior year.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Car Wash hosts Savannah site ribbon cutting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — National carwash chain celebrates re-grand opening at three Savannah locations with $500 gift card giveaway.

By PCD Staff
Splash Car Wash acquires Knockout Car Wash

MILFORD, Conn. — The site is an express wash outfitted with a 190-foot tunnel and 20 self-service vacuums.

By PCD Staff
Flagstop Car Wash acquires Hogwash Express Car Wash

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The acquisition of Hogwash is part of Flagstop’s continued expansion in the greater Richmond area, supported by Garnett Station’s recent strategic capital investment.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

UNC’s Armando Bacot shines in ZIPS’ Car Wash Convos

RALEIGH, N.C. — The episode gives fans a glimpse into the basketball center’s life off the court as he’s interviewed during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash.

By PCD Staff
Webinar: Make more money without washing a single extra vehicle

DRB and SUDS are teaming up for a one-hour webinar to share how strategic pricing changes can increase your topline revenue.

By PCD Staff
AutoBrite announces 4 mini-tunnel applications

FORT WORTH, Texas — The new applications offer carwash owners an automated, express mini-tunnel carwash with a conveyor belt system within weeks.

By PCD Staff
Car Wash Advisory helps sale of Auto Spa of Wyomissing

WYOMISSING, Pa. — The full-service carwash owners, brothers Brennan and Brad Bressler, worked with Car Wash Advisory on the sale of the business.

By PCD Staff