Despite a federal initiative to have electric vehicles (EVs) account for at least 50% of new car sales by 2030, and a 65% jump in EV sales in 2022, 79% of Americans are still driving gas cars in 2023 and they aren’t ready to make the switch.

This is according to a new round of survey data provided by insurance company ValuePenguin, by LendingTree.

