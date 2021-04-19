Family robbed at gunpoint at carwash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to www.fox13memphis.com , Juan Rivera Ramos and his family were washing their cars at Jumbo Wash on Summer Ave. when they were approached by a man with a gun asking for money.

“He say, ‘If you don’t give me your money, maybe I’ll kill you,’” Ramos recalled. “But I said to the guy, ‘I don’t have nothing right now in my pocket.’ He said, ‘I see your phone in your pocket. I see your wallet in your pocket. I need you to give me it right now, or I’ll kill you.’”

Ramos’ 14-year-old son, Rose, was outside during the altercation while Ramos’ wife and 10-month-old daughter were inside the car.

According to the son, the robber threatened to kill them if they didn’t give him $500.

The robber then took a phone from another family member, but when he realized it had thumbprint recognition and he couldn’t use it, he forced Ramos to pay him $20 to get the phone back.

Ramos then pushed the robber against the wall and tried to take the gun away.

The suspect then ran off with a little money, but Ramos was thankful that nothing more serious happened.

“You never know,” he said. “Something can happen fast. Maybe you lose a life in a minute. I want to say to people, ‘Take care, man.’”

