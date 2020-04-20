The financial impact of COVID-19 on auto services businesses

SAN FRANCISCO — To quantify the impact of COVID-19 on local businesses across the U.S., the data science team at Womply is conducting ongoing, daily data analysis of transaction trends year-over-year at 400,000 local businesses across the country, including 30,000 auto services businesses, according to a press release.
Here’s what the data revealed about the impact on local auto services businesses nationwide the week of April 6-10, the release noted:
Auto parts and supply shops
- Weekly revenue at local auto parts and supply businesses is down -32% year-over-year (YoY)
- The week of April 6-10 was their worst revenue week of 2020
- 9% have stopped transacting entirely
Auto repair and maintenance
- Weekly revenue at local auto repair and maintenance businesses is down -41% YoY
- The week of April 6-10 was their worst revenue week of 2020
- 8% have stopped transacting entirely
Auto wash and detail
- Weekly revenue at local auto wash and detail businesses is down -48% YoY
- The week of March 16th was their worst revenue week of 2020, when weekly revenue was down -53% YoY
- 12% have stopped transacting entirely
Gas stations
- Weekly revenue at local gas stations is down -48% YoY
- The week of April 6-10 was their worst revenue week of 2020
- 4% have stopped transacting entirely
Tire services
- Weekly revenue at local tire services businesses is down -39% YoY
- The week of April 6-10 was their worst revenue week of 2020
- 7% have stopped transacting entirely
Towing and roadside assistance
- Weekly revenue at local towing and roadside assistance businesses is down -47% YoY
- The week of April 6-10 was their worst revenue week of 2020
- 7% have stopped transacting entirely.