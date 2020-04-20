Connect with us
Carwash News

The financial impact of COVID-19 on auto services businesses

 

on

SAN FRANCISCO — To quantify the impact of COVID-19 on local businesses across the U.S., the data science team at Womply is conducting ongoing, daily data analysis of transaction trends year-over-year at 400,000 local businesses across the country, including 30,000 auto services businesses, according to a press release.

You can view that ongoing analysis here, the release continued.

Here’s what the data revealed about the impact on local auto services businesses nationwide the week of April 6-10, the release noted: 

Auto parts and supply shops

  • Weekly revenue at local auto parts and supply businesses is down -32% year-over-year (YoY) 
  • The week of April 6-10 was their worst revenue week of 2020
  • 9% have stopped transacting entirely

Auto repair and maintenance

  • Weekly revenue at local auto repair and maintenance businesses is down -41% YoY
  • The week of April 6-10 was their worst revenue week of 2020
  • 8% have stopped transacting entirely

Auto wash and detail

  • Weekly revenue at local auto wash and detail businesses is down -48% YoY
  • The week of March 16th was their worst revenue week of 2020, when weekly revenue was down -53% YoY
  • 12% have stopped transacting entirely

Gas stations

  • Weekly revenue at local gas stations is down -48% YoY
  • The week of April 6-10 was their worst revenue week of 2020
  • 4% have stopped transacting entirely

Tire services

  • Weekly revenue at local tire services businesses is down -39% YoY
  • The week of April 6-10 was their worst revenue week of 2020
  • 7% have stopped transacting entirely

Towing and roadside assistance

  • Weekly revenue at local towing and roadside assistance businesses is down -47% YoY
  • The week of April 6-10 was their worst revenue week of 2020
  • 7% have stopped transacting entirely.

