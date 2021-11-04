Fins Car Wash opens first Winston-Salem location - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fins of AAA recently opened its first Winston-Salem location, making this carwash its sixth location in North Carolina and 13th in total, according to a company press release.

The newest Fins Car Wash is located at 1940 Healy Dr.

“We’re thrilled to expand our services to the Winston-Salem area,” said Philander Harvey, assistant vice president, Fins Car Wash by AAA. “We are excited about the continued growth in North Carolina and look forward to maintaining our rapport within this great community.”

Fins Car Wash is an automatic carwash focused on providing fast and remarkable washes.

It differs from other carwashes because of its state-of-the-art, low stress loading system that eases and enhances motorists’ carwash experience.

FINS utilizes environmentally safe soaps and a water-recycling system that saves 80% of the water used — about 130 gallons less than a typical driveway carwash.

It is also equipped with spot-free rinse and heated blowers, which are proven to be the most effective method of drying vehicles, stated the press release.

Each carwash visit includes free vacuums, mat cleaners and towels on-site.

FINS is open to AAA members and nonmembers alike — although AAA members receive discounts on the monthly memberships and other perks.

Additionally, Fins Car Wash will be giving away free carwashes starting opening day for a limited-time for anyone who visits to celebrate the store’s grand opening.

To learn more about Fins Car Wash, visit www.finswash.com.