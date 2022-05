TOLEDO, Ohio — CARess Car Wash on Sylvania Ave. in Toledo, Ohio caught on fire on the evening of Saturday, April 30, as reported by WTOL-11 .

The fire is thought to have originated from a vehicle in one of the carwash’s self serve bays.

The fire moved to the building and roof and eventually engulfed the whole structure.

Fire officials say the building will have to be torn down.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Read the original story here.