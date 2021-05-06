Fire department rescues ducklings from carwash | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to www.localnewsdigital.com , the Columbus Fire Department (CFD) station No. 5 responded to a call from Dirtbuster Car Wash around 7 a.m. on May 1st that reported several ducklings stuck inside the business.

When crews arrived, they found a mother duck and two ducklings near the tunnel trench.

CFD found additional baby ducks near the mother where they had entered the trench.

Firefighters removed the trench cover and safely rescued four other ducklings, which were turned over to Columbus Animal Care Services staff for evaluation.

The staff cleaned the ducklings, checked to make sure they were uninjured and released them to the anxious mother duck, who shepherded the babies to a nearby retention pond.

It was the third duckling rescue for station No. 5 in the past two weeks.

