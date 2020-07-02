Connect with us
Fire destroys Millers Creek Laserwash

 

on

MILLERS CREEK, N.C. — According to www.journalpatriot.com, a fire destroyed Millers Creek Laserwash in the early morning on June 25th.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at about 2:20 a.m. after passing motorists reported the blaze, and they remained there until about 5:30 a.m., the article continued.

Authorities are currently conducting an investigation of the cause, but they do not believe anything suspicious happened, the article noted.

Millers Creek Fire Chief Robbie Bolin, who lives about half a mile from the carwash, said he heard explosions from the fire after he was preparing to leave his house when the firefighters were dispatched, the article stated.

Bolin said he heard five or six explosions, which were likely containers of materials used at the carwash that were stored in a mechanical room at the end of the building where the fire is suspected to have started.

Investigators believe the fire started in the roof area on the end of the carwash and burned the entire length of the roof, which consisted of wooden trusses and a metal roof; the rest of the building was made of concrete and blocks.

The carwash consisted of two in-bay automatics on the end where the fire started and five other self-serve bays, the article noted.

Investigators have not ruled out electrical issues as the cause, the article continued.

Bolin said the building was a total loss and the carwash equipment was heavily damaged, the article concluded.

