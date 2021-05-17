Fire devours carwash weeks from opening

BELGRADE, Mont. — According to www.kbzk.com , on May 16th at around 3:30 a.m., an employee at a casino was walking to his car when he noticed the soon-to-open Rocky Mountain Car Wash next door was on fire.

The employee claimed it started as a small fire and considered going to get a fire extinguisher himself, but he reported the fire once he could see flames visible from the carwash; in minutes, it grew to an inferno.

Rocky Mountain Car Wash was slated to open in June.

The Belgrade Police Department and Central Valley Fire District (CVFD) arrived at the scene and began to suppress the fire.

It took just under an hour to get the fire under control and a few hours to extinguish the flames.

CVFD and the Belgrade Police Department are investigating the scene and collecting evidence; the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Although there were no injuries in the fire, it left the carwash devastated.

Taylor Webb, chief of operations for Rocky Mountain Car Wash, posted this statement on the KBZK Facebook page:

“Hello Everyone, my name is Taylor and I am an owner and Chief of Operations at Rocky Mountain Car Wash. Our family is devastated by this loss. We are a family owned and operated business that has been building/operating carwashes for 20 years. This project was on track and scheduled to open as planned in four to six weeks. The firefighters did a fantastic job and law enforcement is currently investigating this fire. If I know one thing about this project and our family — it is that we will get this rebuilt and provide a great service to this awesome community. We are so thankful for our contractors that have put so much work into this project and can’t thank them enough for getting this far. WE WILL REBUILD.”